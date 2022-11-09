Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Laurens, SCHP says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed while walking in Laurens Tuesday night.

Troopers said the pedestrian and a Toyota Camry were both heading north on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive when the Camry hit the pedestrian.

The driver was not injured, however, the pedestrian died on scene, according to Highway Patrol.

The coroner has not yet identified the pedestrian.

This crash remains under investigation.

Stay tuned for further information.

