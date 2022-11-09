Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd has won North Carolina’s open Senate seat.

The three-term House member defeated Democrat Cheri Beasley on Tuesday and will succeed the retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley is the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would have been the state’s first Black senator if elected.

Budd embraced the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary and general election.

Beasley’s campaign outraised Budd but national Republican groups spent tens of millions of dollars on commercials criticizing Beasley’s judicial record and support for President Joe Biden’s policies.

North Carolina Democrats last won a Senate race in 2008.

