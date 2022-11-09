Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race

Ted Budd, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R)
Ted Budd, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R)(Provided by campaign)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd has won North Carolina’s open Senate seat.

The three-term House member defeated Democrat Cheri Beasley on Tuesday and will succeed the retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley is the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would have been the state’s first Black senator if elected.

Budd embraced the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary and general election.

Beasley’s campaign outraised Budd but national Republican groups spent tens of millions of dollars on commercials criticizing Beasley’s judicial record and support for President Joe Biden’s policies.

North Carolina Democrats last won a Senate race in 2008.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Gov. Brian Kemp wins re-election in nation’s most watched governor’s race
Election Results graphic.
YOU DECIDE: 2022 Midterm Election Results
FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022....
EXPLAINER: How can the AP call races right as polls close?
While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law...
Gov. McMaster wins history-making 2nd term in South Carolina