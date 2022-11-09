South Carolina high school football games rescheduled

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday.

Thursday, November 10th

6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville

6:30 p.m. - Calhoun Co. at Christ Church Episcopal

7:00 p.m. - Chester at Powdersville

Saturday, November 12th

2:00 p.m. - Greenwood at Northwestern

*As schedules continue to take shape, FOX Carolina will update this list

FOX Carolina First Alert Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent has forecast heavy rains given the current trajectory of Tropical Storm Nicole. As of Wednesday, the FOX Carolina First Alert Weather Team has called for First Alert Weather Days Thursday and Friday given the potential for high winds, heavy rain, as well as a low risk for tornados in the area. Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday night.

TROPICAL STORM NICOLE - Set to move through the Carolinas late Thursday-Friday. Center of the cone goes right through the Upstate! Heavy rain (1-3") and gusty winds (25-35 mph) are possible. A lot can still change so stay tuned!! pic.twitter.com/MjXfjRldlJ — Kendra Kent (@KendraKentWx) November 8, 2022

