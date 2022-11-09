South Carolina high school football games rescheduled

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday.

Thursday, November 10th

6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville

6:30 p.m. - Calhoun Co. at Christ Church Episcopal

7:00 p.m. - Chester at Powdersville

Saturday, November 12th

2:00 p.m. - Greenwood at Northwestern

*As schedules continue to take shape, FOX Carolina will update this list

FOX Carolina First Alert Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent has forecast heavy rains given the current trajectory of Tropical Storm Nicole. As of Wednesday, the FOX Carolina First Alert Weather Team has called for First Alert Weather Days Thursday and Friday given the potential for high winds, heavy rain, as well as a low risk for tornados in the area. Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday night.

