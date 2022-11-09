Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder.
The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019.
Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed Motes with a 12-gauge shotgun after a domestic dispute and hid the murder weapon. He later told deputies where to find it and a canine was able to locate the shotgun on the shoulder of Crenshaw Road.
Goode pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon during a violent crime in addition to murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
He is not eligible for parole.
