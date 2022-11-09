Spartanburg man faces years in prison for month-long crime spree

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that a Spartanburg man was recently sentenced for breaking into nearly 12 businesses in 2021.

Barnette said 36-year-old Wayne Patrick Bryant pleaded guilty to 9 counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of receiving stolen goods, six counts of petty larceny, two counts of grand larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle. Bryant was sentenced to 40 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $25,000 in restitution.

According to Barnette, from July 7 to August 8, 2021, Bryant reportedly broke into small businesses at night and stole items such as running shoes, gift cards, clothing, computers and cash.

Deputies said they used surveillance footage to identify Bryant. During their investigation, deputies also learned that Bryant used his girlfriend’s car during the crimes and stayed in hotel rooms she rented.

Deputies took Bryant into custody on August 11, 2021, at the South Blackstock Road hotel. They added that he had a lot of stolen items with him when they found him. Bryant was also wanted for a violation of his probation.

Bryant’s prior criminal record included convictions for second-degree burglary, grand larceny, receiving stolen goods, malicious injury to personal property, financial transaction card fraud, use of vehicle without owner’s consent and driving under the influence.

