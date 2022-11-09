Tim Scott heading back to US Senate as bigger ambitions loom

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., questions Securities and Exchange Commission, Chairman Gary Gensler...
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., questions Securities and Exchange Commission, Chairman Gary Gensler during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on "Oversight of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission" on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Washington.
By The Associated Press
Nov. 8, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has won reelection to what he said will be his last term serving South Carolina. But the only Black Republican in the Senate may have bigger political ambitions yet.

Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term.

He was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2013 by then Gov.

Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned and also won a special election.

