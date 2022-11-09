Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Spartanburg Veterans Day events
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg officials said a Veterans Day parade set for Friday has been canceled due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole - but other activities will go on as planned.
The parade was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Church Street but will no longer take place.
However, Spartanburg VFW Post 9539 said they will still hold a salute to veterans at 5 p.m. and a free meal with raffles, door prizes and live music.
MORE NEWS: Adam Sandler postpones Greenville show due to tropical storm
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.