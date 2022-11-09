Upstate breweries react after co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery dies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate brewery is mourning the loss of one of its founders after he lost his battle with cancer.

According to a Facebook post, Tom Davis, co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery, was diagnosed with stage IV ampullary cancer on October 19 and was brought home on hospice care.

Thomas Creek Brewery was founded in 1994 by Davis and his father Bill Davis.

Breweries across the Upstate are reacting to the loss.

Bristow Beverage Law responded with a message on Facebook: “Tom’s fingerprints are all over the South Carolina and southeastern craft beer landscape, and the alumni network that Thomas Creek has created is unrivaled here.” Read the full message below.

The Community Tap responded by saying, “without visionaries such as Tom, local beer spots such as Barley’s, Greenville Beer Exchange and The Community Tap simply would not exist.”

