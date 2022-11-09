Upstate restaurant closing its doors following lawsuit

(KVLY)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate restaurant announced it is closing its doors for good following a lawsuit.

According to a post on Addy’s Dutch Café & Restaurant’s Facebook page, the owners had gone through some personal difficulties in the past few years, which made them close the restaurant temporarily.

The post goes on to say they had plans to re-open in 2020, but the roof of the restaurant had a major leak which created a lot of damage.

According to the post, the owners are also dealing with a lawsuit from their landlord after they received an email stating the following:

“Even the landlord sent us an email stating the building had undergone “complete destruction”, and suspended payment of rent until the repairs were done. He estimated repairs would be done by July 1st. Obviously, we did not open in July because the repairs were NOT done. (roof is still leaking ) Instead, we were brought into a lawsuit with the landlord, because we withheld paying the rent. The condition of the building today is the same as it was then—complete and utter destruction. We were ordered to pay the monthly rent to go into a bond account until the decision of the court was made. We’ve continued paying rent for over 2 years (the courts shut down because of covid) until this month.”

For a final farewell, the restaurant is going to announce when it will be open later this week to allow visitors to stop by to select a token and leave a donation to help them with legal fees.

The full Facebook statement can be read below:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michael Goode Jr. pleaded guilty to murder
Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend
The fire started Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 80-acre wildfire, now contained
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Walker, Warnock heading to a runoff | All precincts reporting in Georgia Senate race
Memorial Day american flag veterans day generic
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Spartanburg Veterans Day events