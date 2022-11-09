Upstate restaurant closing its doors following lawsuit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate restaurant announced it is closing its doors for good following a lawsuit.

According to a post on Addy’s Dutch Café & Restaurant’s Facebook page, the owners had gone through some personal difficulties in the past few years, which made them close the restaurant temporarily.

The post goes on to say they had plans to re-open in 2020, but the roof of the restaurant had a major leak which created a lot of damage.

According to the post, the owners are also dealing with a lawsuit from their landlord after they received an email stating the following:

“Even the landlord sent us an email stating the building had undergone “complete destruction”, and suspended payment of rent until the repairs were done. He estimated repairs would be done by July 1st. Obviously, we did not open in July because the repairs were NOT done. (roof is still leaking ) Instead, we were brought into a lawsuit with the landlord, because we withheld paying the rent. The condition of the building today is the same as it was then—complete and utter destruction. We were ordered to pay the monthly rent to go into a bond account until the decision of the court was made. We’ve continued paying rent for over 2 years (the courts shut down because of covid) until this month.”

For a final farewell, the restaurant is going to announce when it will be open later this week to allow visitors to stop by to select a token and leave a donation to help them with legal fees.

The full Facebook statement can be read below:

