Voters decide on alcohol sales in Pickens County

Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County residents voted on whether or not alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday.

The county is one of eight in South Carolina barring alcohol sales on Sunday.

However, after November 8 that all will change.

Both referendums that were on the ballot passed.

The first vote was on whether to allow beer and wine sales on Sundays at places like grocery stores and convenience stores, while the second referendum asked voters whether the county should approve businesses like restaurants and bars to serve alcohol on Sundays.

