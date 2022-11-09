Wanted armed car thief from NC arrested in NY, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said an Asheville man wanted for gun and fentanyl charges was arrested in New York Monday afternoon.

The department said detectives located a car that was reported stolen in and from New York. Information from the National Crime Information Center that notified them the driver was possibly armed with a pistol.

Asheville Detectives said they made contact with the case investigators in New York and learned that they had been able to develop a suspect, 24-year-old Mitchell Mack, who is from Asheville. Mack was confirmed as the suspect in the stolen vehicle and had open warrants from Buncombe County related to the theft.

Mack was taken into custody, according to police. During the arrest, officials found suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, ecstasy, a .25 caliber pistol with the serial number scratched off, and a black BB pistol made to look identical to a Glock.

Police said the following is a list of Mack’s open warrants and new charges:

Warrant: Breaking and entering with intent to terrorize

Warrant: Misdemeanor breaking and entering

Warrant: Assault on female

Warrant: Injury to personal property

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Alter/Remove gun serial number

Possession with intent to sell/deliver sch. II - fentanyl

Possession with intent to sell/deliver sch. II - crack

Felony possession sch. I

Carrying a concealed gun

Possession drug paraphernalia

According to police, a passenger in the stolen vehicle, 18-year-old Mackenzy Ann Strout, was charged with the following:

Felony possession sch. II

Conspire to sell/deliver cocaine

Conspire to sell/deliver sch. II

Mack was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility Monday afternoon under no bond due to domestic charges that should be lifted. There is an additional $90,000 bond issued by the magistrate.

Strout was booked into the Buncombe County Detention facility Monday afternoon and released the same day under a $30,000 secured bond.

