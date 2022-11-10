Armed suspect caught shortly after bank robbery in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon shortly after he reportedly robbed a bank at gunpoint.

Officers said the suspect, Paul Day, went into a PNC Bank on O Henry Avenue at around 4:25 p.m. and demanded money from the teller while showing them a gun.

After taking the money, Day took off before officers arrived at the scene. However, Weaverville Police Department officers found him shortly after and took him into custody.

According to officers, they investigated the incident with the FBI and charged Day with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and 2nd Degree Kidnapping. They added that he was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this case can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app.

