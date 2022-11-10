‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hits theaters, carrying on Chadwick Boseman’s legacy

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Marvel’s sequel to ‘Black Panther’ hits theaters this week, moving the franchise forward after the death of lead actor and Upstate native Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman was from Anderson and became a well-known Hollywood star when he was cast as King T’Challa. The 43-year-old died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

Marvel said Boseman’s death came as a shock while ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was already in the early stages of pre-production. Marvel decided not to recast Boseman in the sequel, but instead embrace T’Challa’s passing in the storyline and “celebrate the world he left behind.”

‘Wakanda Forever’ is centered around King T’Challa’s family and friends fighting to protect Wakanda in the wake of his death.

The film officially opens Nov. 11, but pre-shows are already in theaters as of Thursday afternoon.

