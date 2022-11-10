Elementary school students honor veterans at breakfast

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Even from the car line, it was clear that something celebratory was taking place inside Bell’s Crossing Elementary School. Patriotic banners hung along the breezeway, greeting students and their special guests, as they arrived.

“We are glad to have her veterans back in the building,” Christopher Ross, the principal of Bell’s Crossing, told FOX Carolina. “It is an honor to serve them breakfast and tell them how much we appreciate their service.”

The long-time Veteran’s Day tradition has not taken place since 2019 because of the COVID pandemic.

The event is welcome to anyone in the community but usually draws the active and retired military members who are related to the students and staff.

Ross said students form each grade worked on different projects to honor the veterans. This included drawings, letters and other art work done with patriotic symbols and red, white and blue.

“Every grade level wanted to do something special for veterans and tell them ‘Thank you.’”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.