Former Clemson, NFL defensive end Adrian Dingle passes

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson University All-ACC defensive end Adrian Dingle passed away Nov. 8. He was 45 years old.

Clemson Athletics said Dingle came to the university in 1995 as a freshman out of of Roberts High School in Holly Hill, S.C., where he teamed with former Clemson basketball player Harold Jamison to give Holly Hill Roberts one of the top defenses in the state. Dingle was the defensive MVP of the 1994 North-South High School All-Star game.

Dingle lettered at Clemson in 1995, 1996, 1997 and 1998 and served as a starting defensive end in each of his last three seasons. He helped the Tigers to three bowl games over his career.

The department said Dingle finished his Clemson career with 180 career tackles, 45 tackles for loss and 23 sacks. The tackle for loss total is still 11th in Clemson history and the sack total ranks sixth.

Dingle was drafted by the San Diego Charges in the fifth round of the 1999 NFL Draft, according to the department. After missing the 1999 season, he went on to play five years in the Chargers from 2000-04, playing 70 total games.

Dingle was living in Winthop, Massachussets when he passed.

