Greenville man sentenced for 2018 shooting that injured one

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced that a man was recently convicted and sentenced for a 2018 shooting.

Wilkins said the 26-year-old Quavon Deshay Edmunds was recently convicted by a Greenville County jury of two counts of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle. According to Wilkins, Edmunds was sentenced to twenty-five years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that on February 7, 2018, at around 2:00 p.m., Edmunds fired four shots into a vehicle that two people were inside near the intersection of Rutherford Road and North Main Street. One of the shots fired by Edmonds reportedly hit one of the victims in the head before he and an unknown driver fled the scene.

According to Wilkins, video captured from a nearby school bus showed that at least 7 people in 4 cars worked together to surround the victim’s vehicle before Edmunds began shooting.

