Greenville’s County’s new council leaders, ready for change

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night’s Greenville County election finalized the future of the county council. Four new leaders are stepping in to replace longterm leaders who have served for decades.

County council will definitely look different. Regardless of party lines—all four of the newly elected candidates have already found common ground on a few things.

“I think Greenville County spoke, I think Greenville County wants to see some change,” said Councilman-elect Joey Russo.

That change is in store. Four new leaders are stepping in.

“I’m ready to get started,” said Councilman-elect Rick Bradley.

Four long term council members are out. Councilwoman Xanthene Norris has served five terms since 1997. She decided this term would be her last. Making room for Alan Mitchell who’s putting housing and infrastructure at the forefront.

“A lot of the housing that’s being built in Greenville now is priced at $400,000, $500,000 up to a million dollars, and an average person just can’t afford that,” said District 23 Councilman-elect Alan Mitchell.

Current councilmen Joe Dill, Lynn Ballard and Chairman Willis Meadows have served decades on council. They all lost re-election bids and their replacements are new to the world of politics.

At just 30 years old, Joey Russo will join as the youngest leader on council.

“I want to show that our next generation is buying into what’s going on in this community and working for solutions,” said Russo, the District 17 councilman-elect.

District 26 councilman-elect Rick Bradley says he’s heard the concerns and he’s more than ready to get to work.

“I don’t work for the developers or the builders or the rest of Greenville County, my intention is on district 26″ he said.

District 19 councilman-elect Benton Blount says he’s putting the people first.

“The council doesn’t have enough eyeballs on it, in my opinion. I think we should be held accountable by the public. So I want to make sure that everything we vote on it’s very accessible to the public” said Blount.

So, what will the new council look like?

With Norris’ exit, Liz Seman will be the only woman. And as Meadow’s leaves, they’ll have to elect a new chairman. Concern over growth, infrastructure and transparency all seem to be common ground among the four. They also seem to want more harmony.

“We don’t need to be openly arguing about our issues,” said Mitchell.

“I think with the new members along with the motivation from the other council persons who I’ve talked to, seem excited to show the community that we’re actually there for them and to serve them,” said Blount.

The current council will stay in place as is until the end of the year, in early January the new councilman will take their seats. Each member serves four year terms.

