Lighting company investing in Spartanburg Co. distribution center, new jobs

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said a lighting company is investing $62 million in a new distribution center in Spartanburg County.

Visual Comfort & Co., a manufacturer of designer lighting, architectural lighting and ceiling fans, said the project will create 125 new jobs over the next five years.

The distribution center will be located at Smith Farms Industrial Park.

“The access to ports, infrastructure and strong labor force make Greer an exceptional choice for Visual Comfort & Co.,” said COO Gary Hirschel. “We greatly appreciate the welcoming environment and ongoing support from state and local officials, and we look forward to connecting with the community in making Visual Comfort & Co. an employer of choice in the Spartanburg area.”

If you’re interested in joining the Visual Comfort & Co. team, email resumes to the company.

