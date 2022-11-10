Man wanted for attempted murder in Maryland arrested in NC, deputies say

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted on a parole violation for attempted murder was arrested in Rutherford County.

Deputies said they received information that a fugitive from Baltimore County, Maryland was at a home on Gillespie Road in the High Shoals Community in Rutherford County.

Upon arrival, deputies said the fugitive, Darrell Wayne Roper, 55, fled on foot prior to the Sheriff’s Office arrival. After a search by multiple agencies, Roper was located and taken into custody.

Roper was taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center were a fugitive warrant was issued and served on him, according to deputies. Roper will see a District Court Judge to start the extradition process where he can be extradited back to Maryland.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office and Troopers with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Two people found dead inside Greenville Co. home

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.