Police Chief: 9 hurt in Anderson city bus crash

Anderson city bus crash on East River Street.
Anderson city bus crash on East River Street.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is on scene of a city bus crash Wednesday morning.

Chief James Stewart said the bust stopped at East River Street near Polaris Street to pick up passengers when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

Roughly nine passengers, including the driver of the pickup, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

17 states are reporting high hospitalization rates and South Carolina is among the top states...
CDC: SC is 1 of 4 states and territories with ‘very high’ flu related illnesses
Early flu season surge hits Upstate
Early flu season surge hits Upstate
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called Senate, House
Stock image of new jobs sign
Lighting company investing in Spartanburg Co. distribution center, new jobs