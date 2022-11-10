Police Chief: 9 hurt in Anderson city bus crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is on scene of a city bus crash Wednesday morning.

Chief James Stewart said the bust stopped at East River Street near Polaris Street to pick up passengers when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

Roughly nine passengers, including the driver of the pickup, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.