State’s top high school hoops player signs with Gamecocks’ women’s basketball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Milaysia Fulwiley, the state’s number-one ranked high school basketball player, signed with USC today. The Keenan High senior point guard had an emotional signing ceremony in the school’s auditorium.

Fulwiley fought to hold back tears before telling the crowd she had picked USC over Florida, Ole Miss, and Louisville. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley offered Fulwiley a scholarship when she was a 7th grader.

That’s the same year Fulwiley joined the Keenan varsity team and led the Raiders to a State Championship. Keenan has won four titles in five years with Fulwiley as their star player. She averaged 30 points and 10 rebounds last season.

Big time - Milaysia Fulwiley will be a Gamecock. The Keenan five-star guard has won four state championships and is the fourth member of the Class of 2023 #Gamecocks https://t.co/esAyuVqcAX — Julia Westerman (@JuliaWesterman) November 10, 2022

