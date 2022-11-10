Stories of Upstate Veterans being saved through Veterans History Project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The stories of 40 Upstate veterans are becoming preserved at Bob Jones Academy as part of the Veterans History Project.

“I was thrilled at the idea of getting to learn something new and learning it from someone who had experienced these things,” said 11th grader Evan Long.

In classrooms across BJA, veterans and students come together for the project.

“I really wanted the students to get to meet these veterans. To understand what it was like to serve our country and to hear about their experiences. It’s great to love U.S. History. U.S. History is wonderful it’s not boring,” said BJA U.S. History Teacher Pamela Snyder.

Equipped with a camera and a set of questions, 54 students are helping preserve these stories for the future.

Each interview with a veteran lasts 30-35 minutes and then will be packaged together, unedited, and submitted to the Library of Congress.

One of the veterans participating in the project is Dr. Ira Williams.

“It’s unbelievable the experiences I had. I was a 23-year-old First lieutenant squadron commander and summary court-martial officer,” he said.

Williams served in the Air Force in Korea and later in the Cuban Missile Crisis.

“I feel young people need to understand the first thing you need to do is create a foundation while you seek your path in life,” explains Williams. “To build a foundation you need a tool. My tool to build my foundation was the Air Force.”

For students taking part in the project, they’re learning history face-to-face instead of through a textbook.

“Just hearing the stories that he has to share just really opens you up to what someone did for this country. I mean it’s breathtaking,” said Long.

Eventually, all the interviews conducted will be available to be seen, either online or physically, at the Library of Congress.

