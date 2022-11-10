Unforgotten stories from the Battlefield Part IV

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a volatile time in our nation’s history: In 1941 all “able bodied men” age 18 to 64 were required to register for the draft in response to World War II. It was the nation’s first peacetime draft and over the course of the war 10-million men would be drafted and serve.

George Reitmeier and his wife, Faith, have experienced a lot during their 50 years of marriage.

“He loves to travel and so do I, so that’s something that we have in common,” Faith said. “When your mother-in-law says ‘that man doesn’t have a lazy bone in his body’ – that tells you something. and he doesn’t – even now.”

They’ve got post cards, an abundance of albums, and a possible sign where her husband may have caught the travel bug.

“I knew that as soon as I graduated, I would be Classified 1-A,” George said.

And he was, he still has his draft card, dated Sept. 4th, 1943, ordered to report for active duty.

“I was the right age,” George said. “They were looking for qualified people in the Army - and any branch of service at that time, and anybody that was able to serve in anyway would be called up into service.”

It was Christmas Eve 1944, and the now Soldier with the 66th Infantry Division, was heading to the European Theater.

" (We) intended to go to the Battle of the Bulge which had just gotten underway,” George said.

He first arrived in England, before boarding another ship to France that would link up with a Naval escort convoy that was going across the channel. But George says when the convoy got less than five miles from the Port of Cherbourg, France, he and his comrades realized the unpredictability of war.

“We were almost there and a German submarine was in the area and managed to put a torpedo into the SS Léopoldville,”he said.

Some of the men on his ship were either killed by the blast, or drowned.

“We’d been hit by a torpedo and the water was pouring into the ship and sooner or later the ship would sink,” George said.

He also says it was freezing cold, blackout conditions and chaos, that came to an end thanks to a British destroyer. But George needed courage to jump to the British ship’s deck.

“It’s just not very clear in my mind just how I did it,” he said.

An eye-opening ordeal that wasn’t over when George and his men regrouped to proceed with the mission.

“We weren’t all there. There were some missing and we didn’t know how many, but we found out later,” he said.

George estimates over 800 men died that night. The remaining given a different mission, to surround Germany’s naval forces who had heavily fortified two regions of France.

“It would be better just to surround that area and keep them contained where they couldn’t do any further fighting until the war ended. so that’s what we did.” George said.

The Germans would eventually surrender.

“And they were put into POW camps and we finished in that area,”George said.

He didn’t return home immediately. His next assignment was to serve for a time as a combat engineer construction foreman.

“During the occupation I was part of a few projects to restore normal life in Europe,” he said. “These people had nothing, and no place to stay.”

George calls giving people some normalcy one of his greatest accomplishments during the war. Something he shared in letters to his mom.

“Nobody wins in a war, a war takes too much out of everybody,” he said.

And therein lies the reason George still has the uniform, photos, articles and letters. It’s the evidence of freedom.

“I think (more Americans) should recognize the responsibilities and sacrifices made to be able to live in this country,” he said.

The U.S. Selective Service System Agency says following WWII, from 1948 through 1973, men were drafted yet again to fill military manpower vacancies that still couldn’t be filled through voluntary means.

