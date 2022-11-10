Upstate districts announce schedule changes due to possible severe weather

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple school districts are announcing class schedule changes for Friday, Nov. 11 due to possible severe weather.

Students and staff will not report to school Friday and all afterschool activities have been canceled at the following districts:

Greenwood School District 50 - E-learning day on Friday

Greenwood School District 52 - E-learning day on Friday

Per the Greenwood Emergency Preparedness Center, the districts said the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory beginning tonight at 7 p.m. until Friday 7 p.m.

Easterly winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages in our area may occur. There is also the potential for heavy rain and possible tornadoes.

