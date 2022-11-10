Using midterms to teach the value of voting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For a lot of Americans, the first time you get to cast a ballot in an election is a milestone.

While the sophomores in government class at T.L. Hanna aren’t quite 18 yet, they say when they can vote-- they will.

“Being able to use the election cycle as a tool to talk about the constitution and impact, it’s really valuable,” said Cameron Ford, the government teacher at T.L. Hanna. “I think the kids are enjoying it.”

In Ford’s class, students are diving into the 2022 midterm elections. They’re learning about topics from Ukraine, senate races, student debt and swing states.

“Inflation is a big issue in America because things are so expensive,” explained sophomore Jackson Milner.

The students learning when you vote for a candidate, you’re also voting on these topics.

“Policy makers have different policies and plans about spending,” mentioned sophomore Chance Mcall. “It definitely makes a difference in terms of what policies and what bills get passed.”

Mr. Ford hopes his class teaches students the value of voting.

“If they can find an issue that they care about, then they’re going to want to vote for the candidate that represents their interest the best,” said Ford.

Both Milner and Mcall say government class has reinforced their desire to one day vote in elections.

“I would like to vote. I think it’s good for people to vote and be involved in the voting process,” Milner mentioned.

“It takes a whole country of people to vote to decide who is going to be in office and who is going to make our decisions,” added Mcall.

Mr. Ford says when approaching what can be a divisive conversation, it’s all about focusing on the topics-- not the politics.

“You don’t want to be red; you don’t want to blue. You kind of want to be purple,” Ford said.

He hopes his students can continue to talk about these hot topics in the real world, the way they approach it in the classroom.

“We’re all humans. We all have our own beliefs, but there’s going to be room for compromise,” Ford explained.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.