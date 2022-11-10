Woman reported missing found dead in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a missing woman was found dead on Wednesday night.

Deputies said they went to Saw Mill Road at around 8:34 p.m. in response to a call about a missing woman. When deputies arrived, they found the woman dead inside the house.

According to deputies, a person is currently being detained.

This situation is still developing as deputies investigate. We will update this story as officials release new information.

