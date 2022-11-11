BODYCAM VIDEO: Pursuit suspect runs into day care, caught in classroom with children inside

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Warren chased a 39-year-old man through a day care facility last week, which was all caught on officer-worn body camera.

The chase happened at 3:04 p.m. Nov. 2, according to a department Facebook post.

Officers attempted to stop a car driven by the suspect for a felonious assault warrant when he fled the scene, according to the incident report. The suspect crashed and began to run on foot.

The suspect, later identified as Lamar Mitchell, ran into the Precious Times Child Care Center in Warren, according to the incident report. Officers said they arrested Mitchell after he ran into a classroom with several children inside. (Source: Warren Police Dept.)

Officials said Miller forced his way into the day care after an employee attempted to close the door.

An officer tried to use a stun gun on the suspect during the chase but missed.

WOIO spoke with a mother whose 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter were inside the day care.

Lamar Mitchell was arrested after police said he ran into a day care classroom during a police pursuit. (Source: Trumbull County Sheriff's Office)

“I was at work, and I just dropped everything and raced to the daycare,” the mother said. “I wish they never had to experience that.”

The mother said her son was in the room when the suspect came barreling in.

“They said he was bumped over, and the day care worker grabbed him and took him to safety. And then after he jumped in, they grabbed that other kid,” she said.

She said she believes her daughter is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after the incident.

“We had a fire truck come down the road the other day, and she was sitting out here on the porch with me covered up in her blanket and started shaking and screaming that she needed to hide because the cops were going to get her,” the mom recalled. “Like she’s just terrified of them now. I’ve been trying to explain to her that there’s nothing to be scared of and that they’re here to protect her.”

The mother said her children still go to the daycare and she believes they handled the situation the best they possibly could.

Mitchell has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2001, WOIO learned.

He was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison for aggravated robbery when he was 17. He also has several other charges over the years, including more robbery charges, assault, arson, domestic violence and discharging a gun at a school.

Mitchell is currently behind bars and facing a long list of charges.

