Center for Developmental Services featured in “World’s Greatest!...” TV show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Center for Developmental Services is five non-profits under one roof spanning 35,000 square feet of space. And no space goes neglected thanks to volunteers like Andrew Lanier who keeps case managers offices tidy and supplied.

“It keeps me sharp,” Lanier said. “It’s very busy.”

He’s a 20-year-old whose juggling volunteering, golf and learning German. But approximately 16 years ago, it was a different story.

“Usually around that age they’re trying to say words or saying words – there was none of that,” said Tronda, Andrew’s mother. “A lot of grunting and pointing – I’d say acting out because he couldn’t express himself.”

Her son is autistic and she sought speech and occupational therapy at CDS to improve Andrew’s speech and motor skills.

“It works. They work,” she said.

That service is just one of many the center offers to over 8,000 children and 1,000 adults each year.

It’s a unique collaboration that streamlines access and delivery.

“Where the therapists connect with each other -- they talk across the hall,” said Dana McConnell, Center for Developmental Services executive director. “You don’t have to have a separate referral to go across the town to all these different places. All of those therapies are right here. CDS is innovative just because how we’re designed.”

Which is why the center will now be introduced to the nation as one of Bloomberg Television Network and How 2 Media Production’s “World’s Greatest!...”

“We’re a unique collaboration,” said Joy Blue, Center for Developmental Services director of development. “There are not a lot of organizations in the country where multiple non-profits – which everybody has to give up a little of themselves to work together for the good of the whole.”

We spoke to “World’s Greatest!...” co-executive producer Robert Baccarie who tells FOX Carolina CDS was a clear winner amongst approximately 90 501c3 organizations specializing in “Children’s Medical Services. Another distinction was the center’s medically-complex day care facility.

“We want the viewer to leave with and understanding of why The Center for Developmental Services was chosen as World’s Greatest, and what differentiates them from similar organizations,” said Baccarie in a statement. “Just as important, we hope the viewer will feel compassion for the over 8,000 children and families that The Center for Developmental Services helps every year.”

For 16 year’s “The World’s Greatest!...” TV show has featured companies, products and travel destinations. Producers hunt for what’s unique and compelling and Baccarie says CDS was a clear stand out.

“The goal of “World’s Greatest…” is to captivate audiences with quality “edutainment” that entertains while it educates by showcasing companies, organizations, technologies, and destinations that are some of the leaders, experts, innovators, and pioneers in their respective fields,” Baccarie added.

Meanwhile the people on the front lines at CDS have an additional goal.

“What I hope they learn from the episode are all the possibilities for children with disabilities and all the help that’s available,” Blue said.

For 22 years, CDS has remained consistent with their mission helping children with disabilities. Leaders of the non-profit say innovation is part of the equation. The nation will soon see it.

