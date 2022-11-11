Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76, reports say

Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST
(Gray News) - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.

Variety said he had died of organ failure after being in hospice care, according to his former manager. NBC News received word of his passing from his family.

Full name Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he was well known for his “Sledge-O-Matic” act, where he would smash a number of foods and other items with a large hammer, spraying audience members, and finishing shows by destroying a watermelon.

