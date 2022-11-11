Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died at the hospital on Friday morning after a crash in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road just before 9:20 a.m.

Troopers said a 76-year-old driver was trying to enter U.S. 25 from Old Buncombe Road and was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound on the highway.

The victim was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital and passed away. His or her name has not yet been released.

