Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died at the hospital on Friday morning after a crash in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road just before 9:20 a.m.

Troopers said a 76-year-old driver was trying to enter U.S. 25 from Old Buncombe Road and was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound on the highway.

The victim was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital and passed away. His or her name has not yet been released.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.