Flash flood warnings in the mountains on First Alert Weather Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heavy rain is leading to flash flooding concerns in the mountains heading into Friday afternoon. And more heavy rain is still on the way.

First Alert Headlines

Flash flood warnings up for parts of the mountains into Friday afternoon

More heavy rain is on the way for early Friday afternoon, before tapering off into the evening

Gusty winds expected with a low chance for isolated tornadoes possible

Heavy rain from Nicole Friday morning has lead to flooding concerns in the mountains, mainly east of I-26. Buncombe, Hernderson, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties are under a flash flood warning through 2 PM, while Yancey County is under the warning until 3 PM. Northeastern McDowell and Mitchell counties are under a flash flood warning until 4 PM. The heavy rain means quickly rising creeks and rivers could be an issue in these areas and flooded roadways are a concern. Remember, turn around, don’t drown. If you happen upon a flooded road, don’t try to drive through it, turn around and find another road around.

Flash Flood alerts (Fox Carolina)

Nicole continues to rapidly weaken as the center moves through North Georgia. The center of the tropical depression is expected to move into Western North Carolina Friday afternoon. Once the center passes through and moves to our north, the rain chances start to drop off. But through early afternoon heavy rain is expected across the Western Carolinas and Northeast Georgia. The heaviest rain clears out of the Upstate between 4 PM and 5 PM, with the heavy rain moving out of the mountains by 7 PM. The rain tapers off from southwest to northeast through the later part of the afternoon and into the evening.

Heavy rain continues into early afternoon (Fox Carolina)

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 7 PM across the area, except in Northeast Georgia where the advisory has been canceled as winds have died down on the back side of the storm. East winds sustained 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph are possible through Friday afternoon in the Upstate and mountains.

In addition to gusty winds, a low possibility for isolated tornadoes continues into Friday afternoon. While low, the risk is greatest for locations east of Greenville and Asheville. We expect the tornado risk to come down once the center of the storm gets north of the area mid-Friday afternoon.

Storm threats Thursday evening through Friday. (WHNS)

Finally, on a more positive note, the expected heavy rain from Nicole is very good news for our drought situation. The latest drought monitor update now places severe drought conditions across the western mountains, western portions of upstate South Carolina, and much of Georgia. Moderate drought encompasses mush of the rest of our region, so the rain should help to make a sizeable dent in all of it.

Drought Monitor as of 11/10/2022. (WHNS)

Getting beyond Nicole, our weather will improve for the weekend, but be ready for a sharp cooldown! Despite mostly sunny skies, highs by Sunday manage only to top out in the 50s across the Upstate and northeast Georgia, with mountain locations not even getting out of the 40s! This pattern will persist for most of next week, and possibly closer to Thanksgiving week, so get ready to turn the heat on!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.