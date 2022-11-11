Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman last heard from in 2020

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are still seeking information on woman who was reported missing in 2020.

Jorden Shyann Nebling, now 21 years old, was last heard from on Oct. 10, 2020 and was known to frequent the Travelers Rest and Marietta areas, according to deputies.

Nebling is described as five foot five with a slim build. She has a tattoo on her left forearm that says “Live Free”.

Anyone with information on Jorden Nebling’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

