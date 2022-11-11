Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down.

Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.

Tom Bailey Sr., who opened Mr. Mattress in 1971, said the remains of the store will be demolished in the next few days.

Bailey says the business can’t be rebuilt and there isn’t enough room to construct a new building that is set back far enough from the highway to meet current requirements.

“But at the end of the day, all is good,” he said, although he is sad to see the Wade Hampton store go. “In my business life, I’ve been very blessed. When one door was closed the Lord opened a better one for me and my family.”

Mr. Mattress has three other locations in the Upstate including a store at 1020 Woodruff Road in Greenville. Bailey said he hopes customers of the former Wade Hampton store will check out the east Greenville location.

