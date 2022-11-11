New military exhibit years in the making opening at Anderson County Museum

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After years of planning, designing, and construction, a new exhibit is set to open at the Anderson County Museum on Nov. 11, 2022.

It will tell the stories of war through those who call Anderson County home.

“One of the first big exhibits we wanted to do was a military exhibit that told different stories that let history speak,” explained Executive Director Beverly Childs.

That conversation was seven years ago for Childs and Curator Dustin Norris, which led to the creation of Andersonians In War.

“Every veteran in our county and state has a story to be told and a lot of these people, they may not see their stories being as magnanimous as we might think here. So we see it as our job to highlight those people and make importance out of everything that they have done because it was important,” said Norris.

Veterans, like Medal of Honor recipient Corporal Freddie Stewers who was born in Anderson County and killed in action while serving during World War I, are part of the exhibit.

“We are who we are as a great country because of all these names that will be represented here. Anderson is a better place because of these people,” said Don Chapman.

Chapman is the architect of the exhibit including Veterans Hall, a section honoring more than 700 veterans who lived in Anderson County. One of those veterans is Chapman’s father William Chapman Jr.

“My dad was a 22-year veteran of the United States Navy,” he said.

Whether you know any of the veterans in the exhibit or not, everyone in Anderson County is linked together.

Here are the hours for the Anderson County Museum:

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Wed. – Sat.: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Veterans Day: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

November 12: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Located at 202 East Greenville Street, Anderson, SC

