Rain clears out, but leaves behind mountain flooding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The rain is dying down as we head into Friday evening, allowing flooding concerns to wind down. And now we look ahead to a big cool down on the way for the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Rain tapers off Friday evening

Saturday dries out and is mild

Big cool down arrives on Sunday and sticks around

The heaviest of the rain has moved out of the area as the remnants of Nicole continue to head north, taking the rain with it. The wind and flood concerns are no longer an issue. A few showers linger into Friday evening but then taper off leading to a drier night ahead. Temperatures slip into the upper 40s to the low 50s in the mountains to the mid 50s in the Upstate.

Our weather improves for the weekend, but be ready for a sharp cooldown! Saturday looks nice in the Upstate and Northeast Georgia with highs in the upper 60s to the low 70s and a mainly sunny sky. In the mountains, the forecast is a little more tricky as a strong cold front begins to move into the area. Expect more clouds in the mountains with a small chance for a stray shower. And the temperatures are quite variable depending on where you are. Expect highs to get stuck in the upper 50s to the low 60s northern and western mountains, with areas south and east of Asheville getting a little warmer, into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday afternoon forecast (Fox Carolina)

By Sunday morning, the cold front clears the air and the colder air on the back side settles in. We start with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s in the Upstate and below freezing in the upper 20s to the low 30s in the mountains. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs manage only to top out in the mid 50s across the Upstate and northeast Georgia, with mountain locations not even getting out of the 40s! This pattern persists for most of next week, and possibly closer to Thanksgiving week, so get ready to turn the heat on!

Big temperature drop this weekend (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.