Trooper hit by car during traffic stop released from hospital

Lance Cpl. Devin Kugler is getting to go home after spending weeks in the hospital when he was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state trooper is now recovering at home after he was released from the hospital. Lance Corporal Devin Kugler was critically injured when he was struck by a car during a traffic stop and spent weeks in the hospital.

Kugler’s wife, Mandie Kugler, released the following statement:

Devin Kugler was on a ventilator and in the ICU after officials said a suspect struck him on Cedar Lane Road and fled the scene. He suffered a broken pelvis, a shattered humerus, multiple breaks in his left tibia, contusions, cuts and road rash.

Trooper Devin Kugler was hurt in a hit-and-run that happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 a.m. in Greenville County.(Viewer Submission)

FOX Carolina will have more with Kugler and his family in newscasts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

