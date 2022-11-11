Trooper hit by car during traffic stop released from hospital

“Moving from ICU to recovery, was a win. Moving from recovery to rehabilitation, was a win. Moving from Roger C Peace to our home, is not only a win physically, but a win emotionally. Being allowed to heal at home while our kids play, the dogs bark, and our friends fellowship with us, is a privilege we will never want to miss again.

He still has 6-9 hours of therapy a week, continued home renovations, 1-2 surgeries left to go, and a life time in a body he has to retrain and adapt to. Our fight is not done, but today we won a huge battle.

Between God, Prisma, Roger C Peace, and our community and agency, we have the best shot at recovery as we can get. We are so grateful for this opportunity and the help we’ve received so far.”