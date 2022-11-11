Trooper hit by car during traffic stop released from hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state trooper is now recovering at home after he was released from the hospital. Lance Corporal Devin Kugler was critically injured when he was struck by a car during a traffic stop and spent weeks in the hospital.
Kugler’s wife, Mandie Kugler, released the following statement:
Devin Kugler was on a ventilator and in the ICU after officials said a suspect struck him on Cedar Lane Road and fled the scene. He suffered a broken pelvis, a shattered humerus, multiple breaks in his left tibia, contusions, cuts and road rash.
FOX Carolina will have more with Kugler and his family in newscasts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Devin Kugler is released from the hospital. He was hit by a car during a traffic stop last month. He is a husband and father of 6 children. See it tonight on @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/PJ6udxgfyM— Kari Beal (@KariBealTV) November 11, 2022
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.