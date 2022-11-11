Upstate high school student charged for reportedly stealing valuables

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was recently taken into custody for allegedly breaking into a safe and stealing multiple valuable items.

Deputies said 18-year-old John Ehren Hattenstein was taken into custody this morning at Walhalla High School, where he is a student. They added that he was charged with Safecracking and Grand Larceny.

According to deputies, their investigation began when the victim reported that someone went into their house, broke into their safe and stole multiple items, including nine guns, cash, silver bars, coins and a diamond/emerald ring.

Through their investigation, deputies said they determined that Hattenstein was the one that stole the items. However, Hattenstein wasn’t charged with burglary because a family member owned the house, and he used to live there.

Investigators confirmed that Hattenstein had no guns on him when they took him into custody at Walhalla High School.

Deputies booked Hattenstein into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $90,000 bond. However, he was later posted bond and was released.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.