Asheville Police investigating cyclist fatality
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police department says they’re investigating a fatal collision in which a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Patton Avenue around 10:17 p.m. last night.
Officials say 45 year-old Jason Wyatt was riding his bicycle Eastbound near the 870 block of Patton Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle.
Officials say Wyatt succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Officers say this is an on-going investigation and if you know anything, you’re asked to contact the Asheville Police Department.
