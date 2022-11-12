Asheville Police investigating cyclist fatality

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police department says they’re investigating a fatal collision in which a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Patton Avenue around 10:17 p.m. last night.

Officials say 45 year-old Jason Wyatt was riding his bicycle Eastbound near the 870 block of Patton Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle.

Officials say Wyatt succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Officers say this is an on-going investigation and if you know anything, you’re asked to contact the Asheville Police Department.

