Clemson holds flyover before Military Appreciation Day football game

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Before Clemson took the field, a flyover from the South Carolina Army National Guard took place.

Three CH-47F Chinook helicopters buzzed over Memorial Stadium after the Star Spangled Banner was played. Piloting the helicopters were Company B, 2-238th Aviation Regiment, 59th ATC, South Carolina National Guard.

This is all part of the Tigers Military Appreciation Day. Several service members and veterans are being honored throughout the game. The day before kickoff, the Tigers dedicated a seat inside Memorial Stadium to remain empty in honor of prisoners of war.

The Tigers also play Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.