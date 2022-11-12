Clemson holds flyover before Military Appreciation Day football game

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Before Clemson took the field, a flyover from the South Carolina Army National Guard took place.

Three CH-47F Chinook helicopters buzzed over Memorial Stadium after the Star Spangled Banner was played. Piloting the helicopters were Company B, 2-238th Aviation Regiment, 59th ATC, South Carolina National Guard.

This is all part of the Tigers Military Appreciation Day. Several service members and veterans are being honored throughout the game. The day before kickoff, the Tigers dedicated a seat inside Memorial Stadium to remain empty in honor of prisoners of war.

The Tigers also play Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) runs with the ball for a touchdown in the first half of...
Tigers lead Louisville 17-7 at the half
The Greenville Cross Country team celebrated winning both the boys and girls state cross...
Greenville Cross Country wins Boys and Girls 4A State Titles
Clemson held a flyover before their football game against Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Clemson Flyover before game
Clemson fans tailgated before the Tigers game against Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Clemson fans excited for game against Louisville