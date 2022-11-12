Deputies looking for missing Laurens Co. teen

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a missing teenage boy.

Deputies say 15 year-old Charlie Thompson was last seen in the area of Connecticut Drive in Clinton.

Officials say Charlie is about 5′10, 150 lbs. and has blonde curly hair and blue eyes. They say he was last seen wearing a Clemson sweatshirt, dark colored shorts, and camo boots.

If you know anything - you’re asked to contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

