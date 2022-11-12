Deputies search for missing woman last seen in Anderson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Haley E. Mansfield, a missing woman from Anderson.
Deputies said Mansfield was last seen on November 11, at around 11:30 a.m., in the David Lee Coffee Place area. They added that she was wearing a black shirt.
Anyone who sees Haley can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444 and reference case number 2022-15610. People can also send tips anonymously through Crimestoppers by visiting www.crimesc.com or www.p3tips.com.
