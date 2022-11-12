Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Maxim R. Izvuk, a missing man from the Anderson Area.

Deputies said Izvuk was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.

Deputies described Izvuk as around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone who sees Izvuk can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-15579. People can also send tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers by visiting www.crimesc.com or www.p3tips.com

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.