Greenville County Sheriff’s Office releases new details in deputy involved shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office recently released new details related to a deputy involved shooting that killed one person.

Deputies say Greenville County Communications received a 911 call from a woman on the morning of September 28th 2022 who claimed to be getting threatening messages from her ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Terrance Sligh.

Audio from that 911 call reveals the woman requested police presence because she feared Sligh was going to come to her house and “do something” to her.

The 911 operator asked the woman what kind of threats Sligh had made towards her. She answered that Sligh said he would kill her and that she needed to listen to him. The woman also mentioned she had blocked his phone number and he was still making attempts to call her.

The operator asked what kind of weapons Sligh had. The woman replied that he recently called her via FaceTime where she saw him holding two guns. The woman added Sligh had a drinking problem too.

Deputies say they arrived moments later at the woman’s location. Body cam footage shows the woman handing her phone to deputies, so they could speak with Sligh who was on the other end of the line.

In the footage - deputies are seen talking with Sligh on the phone, asking why he was calling the woman repetitively.

Sligh kept arguing with deputies and said he was going to “pull up” to their location and hung up the phone.

While waiting for Sligh’s arrival, deputies continued to speak with the woman. She explained Sligh’s drinking problem was concerning. She said he had an ankle monitor for six months - in which during that time he was “good.” But - when it was removed a few days prior, she said he began making threats to kill her.

Shortly after, Sligh called the woman’s phone a couple more times. Deputies tried speaking with him, but Sligh ultimately kept hanging up on them.

After further investigation into the woman’s complaints, deputies say they obtained an arrest warrant for Sligh for Unlawful Communication. Deputies say based on the nature of the threats directed at the woman and law enforcement, and images of Sligh with firearms, they responded to his residence on Edwards Rd. to serve the warrant.

Deputies say they started conducting surveillance and soon spotted his silver Ford Taurus heading North on Wade Hampton Blvd.

Around 10:22 a.m., deputies say they blocked the suspect’s car in from multiple angles and activated blue lights and at least one siren.

Deputies say as Sligh was stopping, he opened the driver’s side door and presented a hand gun and fired at least one round at deputies.

Deputies say, fearing for their safety, they returned fire and fatally struck the suspect.

Officials say The South Carolina State Law enforcement Division (SLED) was requested to conduct an investigation, as is standard with all officer involved shootings.

Shortly after SLED’s arrival on scene, deputies say a handgun containing at least one round in the chamber was located in the suspect’s floor board on the driver’s side of his car.

