Greenville Cross Country wins Boys and Girls 4A State Titles

The Greenville Cross Country team celebrated winning both the boys and girls state cross...
The Greenville Cross Country team celebrated winning both the boys and girls state cross country championships on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.(Lara Shaw)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in program history, Greenville High is taking home both the Boys and Girls 4A State Cross Country Titles.

This marks back-to-back state titles for the Boys team and the first ever State Championship for the girls team.

The Red Raiders also won both boys and girls individual titles. Caroline Lyerly crossed the finish line first for the girls and Knox Young took the boys individual state championship.

A special bond helped lead the Red Raiders to this stage. The group banded together after battling through COVID.

