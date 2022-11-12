Oconee Co. officials: One person dead after traffic-related incident

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s office says a 52-year-old-woman died Saturday morning from injuries sustained during a two vehicle head-on collision.

Officials say the incident took place on SC 130 (Rochester Highway), West of Seneca at around 6:10 this morning.

The Coroner’s office says further details will be released later to allow family members time to be notified.

