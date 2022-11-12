South Carolina chomped by Gators in first half, trailing Florida 24-6

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina heads into the locker room with a huge deficit, trailing Florida 24-6.

The Gators simply ran over the Gamecocks in the first half. Florida ran for 263 yards through the first two quarters. 85-yards of that came on a touchdown run by Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of former Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

TREVOR ETIENNE. 85-YARD HOUSE CALL.



THE LONGEST PLAY OF THE SEASON FOR THE GATORS 🐊 pic.twitter.com/An8QI2nRv6 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 12, 2022

South Carolina finally broke the goose egg on the scoreboard through some trickery.

The Gamecocks were punting on fourth down around midfield. Punter Kai Kroeger instead chose to throw the ball.

The choice clearly caught Florida off guard as receiver Dakereon Joyner was wide open.

He ran 48-yards to the house for the touchdown.

