Tigers lead Louisville 17-7 at the half

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson put up a touchdown in the final minute of the half to take a 17-7 lead over Louisville into the locker room.

The Tigers took the field on offense first and looked like they had erased the offensive struggles showcased in their first loss a week prior.

A 12-play, 75 yard opening drive ended in a 12-yard scamper by DJ Uiagalelei in for his 5th rushing touchdown of the season.

DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) powers in for the rushing touchdown. His 5th rushing score of the season. #Clemson up 7-0. pic.twitter.com/nDWlEVYLhC — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) November 12, 2022

Clemson extended their lead to 10 after a BT Potter 20-yard field goal. On the Cardinals’ ensuing possession, Louisville punched it in from 16 yards out to pull within three points.

The Tigers struggled putting up more points until the waning minutes of the half. Freshmen receiver Antonio Williams got open in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown pass.

In the first half, Clemson outgained Louisville 255-125 in total yards. Uiagalelei had a bounce back performance, completing 14 of 20 passes for 155 yards and accounting for 2 total touchdowns.

Williams caught 6 passes for 59 yards and that one touchdown in the first half.

