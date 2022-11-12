Tigers run wild in 31-16 bounce back win over Louisville

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 12 Clemson bounced back with a 31-16 win over Louisville. The win gives Clemson the outright ACC Atlantic Division title.

The Tigers held only a 10-point lead coming out of the half. With the ball near the red zone, Will Shipley took the carry and had would create one of the best plays of his career. He jumped over a defender and ran into the end zone for a touchdown.

Later on in the fourth quarter, Shipley’s running back mate put forth another great run.

After initially seeming stuff at the line of scrimmage, Mafah kept the legs churning and ran through the line. He was breaking free before a defender grabbed his legs at the goal line. Mafah stretched the ball over the goal line for the 39-yard touchdown run.

The Tigers logged 248 total yards rushing. Three touchdowns came on the ground.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had a solid bounce back performance. He completed 19/27 passes for 185 passing yards and the quarterback scored two total touchdowns.

Up next, Clemson (9-1, 7-0 in ACC Play) hosts Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19. A kickoff time is still being determined.

