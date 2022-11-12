Unforgotten stories from the Battlefield Part V

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates only approximately 167,000 veterans who were part of the conflict, are still alive today. So what lessons from World War II do they have? And what should the public never forget?

It was a war hard fought and won by the chief Allied powers consisting of the United States, Great Britain, France, China and the Soviet Union on Sept. 2, 1945. But the victory, had high costs: 15-million worldwide battle casualties, and another 45-million civilian deaths, according to the National WWII Museum.

“America won the war, but really nobody, nobody wins in the war,” said George Reitmeier, WWII veteran.

The former Army sergeant says one of his biggest contributions was helping the innocent civilians in the cross-fire.

“These people that had nothing and no place to stay,” he said.

Sentiments echoed by former Army technician fifth grade (T/5) Raymond Dawkins, who worries about the casualties of wars of the past, and today.

“I always wondered what do them people do while the fighting is going on,” he said. “Where did they go? You know the citizens -- where do they go or what do they do.”

The men say these are the mental scars of war the public doesn’t see, like the scars Capt. Joe Jones still has after his visit to Mauthausen Concentration Camp.

“You can’t believe it’s possible that people would treat other people like that,” Jones said. “You couldn’t believe it. And this was just one of 15 or 20 across Germany.”

The Clemson University grad, also will never forget the 52 men in his class who never came back.

“So many got killed and if we didn’t have a war it wouldn’t be,” he said.

A reality for Foster Owen Gooding, a motor transport operator who navigated troops in combat, only to finish his service transporting families of the fallen to funeral processions in Arlington National Cemetery.

“You feel for the people because their loved one’s were killed overseas. And they didn’t have a chance to finish their life out,” Gooding said.

He also says the duty position solidified the reality of war.

“You look down the rows at Arlington -- it’s tomb after tomb, there’s acres and acres and acres of bodies that came back from the war,” said Gooding.

They’re dignified burials, even still Reitmeier says there’s applicable lessons from war every nation must contend with right now.

“And that is something (for the) world (to remember) even today,” he said. “That one man can never get enough power to cause as much suffering as Hitler did.”

It’s part of the price, duty, responsibility and sacrifice of American military perseverance, and deterrence.

“I think all men should really spend a year in the military at some point in their life,” Reitmeier said. “I think it would be helpful.”

“In World War II, I don’t care what your station in life was you served,” Dawkins added.

All four men say war shouldn’t be glamorized, and the only heroes that should be celebrated are the ones who didn’t return. As for what they wish more Americans did grasp: an appreciation for military history and more national unity.

