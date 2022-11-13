Cherokee Co. deputies looking for missing 77 year-old man last seen in Gaffney

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing 77 year-old man who was last seen on Drayton Trail in Gaffney.

Deputies say Winfred McMurray was last seen leaving his residence around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma which is white in color and bearing SC License Plate 8380KH.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with blue jeans and a gray leather coat.

Investigators say they do not suspect any foul play at this time.

Officials say McMurray could be having some dementia-related issue.

If you know anything, contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.